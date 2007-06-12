AIS Releases New “Corrections 6” Premium Custom Content

SEATTLE — Advanced Interactive Systems has just released Corrections 6, its newest set of premium custom content for the PRISim judgment simulator designed specifically for corrections use. The scenarios cover real, threatening situations that can occur within jail or prison facilities. The situations include multiple branches to every threat, based on trainee responses. The Corrections 6 content set includes situations titled:

Cafeteria incident

Cell Block Fight

Gym Fight

Inmate Escapes Cuffs

Mobile Patrol Alarm 1

Mobile Patrol Alarm 2

Yard Incident

Corrections 6 “top in the market” premium custom content is available for immediate shipment. For more information, email info@ais-sim.com or visit www.ais-sim.com or call 1-800-441-4487.

About AIS

Advanced Interactive Systems, Inc., (www.ais-sim.com) provides comprehensive training solutions for people in positions where lives are on the line. AIS manufactures PRISim™ training simulators for lethal and less-lethal weapons handling and judgment skills. The AIS Ltd. group designs and builds anti-terrorist and other special application training facilities, with installations in more than 60 countries. The Reality Response Division manufactures interactive simulation systems and synthetic environments that provide reality-based training for CBNRE (Chemical, biological, nuclear, radiological, explosive) hazard response tasks. Headquartered in Seattle, AIS is a privately owned company with offices in Monterey, California; Orlando, Florida; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Singapore, Malaysia; and Farnham, England.