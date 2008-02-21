New Green Laser Simplifies Trajectory from Forensics Source

http://www.police1.com/ad/?id=1663791&sid=126339&from=1663791 Introducing the new BP-2 Green Trajectory Laser by Evi-Paq. Designed to the same exacting specifications as the Red BP-1 Trajectory Laser, the new green laser is more visible to the eye in daylight conditions. As with all EVI-PAQ® trajectory equipment, the BP-2 is co-aligned with it’s case for consistent accuracy during trajectory reconstructions. The laser is powered by two standard AA batteries and is compatible with all EVI-PAQ® trajectory rods and accessories.

