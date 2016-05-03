Bayco Products Reinvents Tactical Lighting with Integration of Exclusive Nightstick Dual-LightTM Flashlight Technology

Discretely placed opposed second LED floodlight adds a game-changing unfocused lighting option to already powerful 650 lumens flashlight

Bayco Products has announced the introduction of 2 new Nightstick all-LED multi-function small and compact tactical (6.7 inch) dual-lightTM flashlights in models NSP-9842XL and NSR-9844XL.

First previewed at SHOT Show 2016 in Las Vegas, model NSP-9842XL (average retail starting at $59.95) uses 2 included CR-123 batteries to produce up to 650 lumens in a variety of forward directional user selectable flashlight modes including high, medium, low or disorienting strobe. Now exclusively offered by Nightstick is the integration of a secondary unfocused floodlight LED compactly placed into an aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum tactical housing that operates a 200 lumens downward facing floodlight. Both LEDs when operated simultaneously produce 400 lumens in exclusive dual-light mode. At only 8 ounces, the equally powerful rechargeable model NSR-9844XL (average retail starting at $99.95) comes loaded with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, wall/vehicle mountable charger, back-up CR-123 battery carrier, AC power supply and 12 V DC power supply.

Ideal for law enforcement and the military, Nightstick’s use of a secondary LED light without a reflector or directed lens creates a floodlight pattern of light used for viewing of objects in a user’s direct proximity. Rated at IP-X7 waterproof with a beam distance of 280 meters (918+ feet), these tactical dual-lights are serialized for personal identification and backed-up with Bayco Products limited lifetime warranty.

“High lumen one-directional flashlights intentionally create an overpowering intense beam of light when users regrettably attempt to look at objects close-up” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “Our exclusive dual-light flashlight technology eliminates lumen blow back by complimenting a high-lumen flashlight with a second opposing unfocused floodlight that is ideal for conducting searches, illuminating your feet as you walk and allowing objects up-close to be viewed as the eyes always intended. You now have a flashlight for distance, a floodlight for close-up, and dual-light that harmonizes both lights together in exclusive dual-light mode. Nightstick was first to market when we introduced dual-light and we are proud to announce another first in the 9842 and 9844 with the introduction of two separate yet combined patterns of light in a small tactical form factor.”



A unique tail-switch design splits operation of the flashlight from the floodlight to ensure the user the proper light is used in every situation. Complementing Nightstick’s already popular assortment of 9.5 inch Duty/Personal-size Dual-Light Flashlights, the reduced length of a mere 6.7 inches in a 6061-T6 aircraft-grade aluminum power plant is set to reinvent how law enforcement, the military and flashlight aficionados world-wide interact when illuminating objects up-close.