Streamlight launches TLR-7 A rail-mounted weapon light

New model features two rear switch position options, high and low.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, has introduced the TLR-7® A with ergonomic rear switches featuring a low or high position to match users’ shooting styles. The exceptionally lightweight and compact new light delivers 500 lumens for a variety of tactical uses.

“Our newest weapon light features ambidextrous on/off rear switches with low and high positions to suit user preference and a rail clamp that attaches and detaches easily from the side of compact and full-frame weapons,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Like the original TLR-7, it is designed to maximize visibility and targeting capability in a variety of home defense and tactical applications.”

The TLR-7 A features a power LED that delivers 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 140 meters. It offers two lighting modes, LED only or LED strobe, each with a run time of 1.5 hours. The light is energized by a single 3 Volt CR123A lithium battery.

Securely fitting to a broad range of weapons, the new TLR-7 A features a one-handed, snap-on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching them. The light also includes a Safe Off feature, locking it so it cannot be turned on accidentally. A key kit is included to securely fit the light to the broadest array of handguns of any light on the market.

Constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-7 A weighs 2.40 ounces and measure 2.58 inches in length.

With extensively live-fire tested, impact-resistant construction, the new model features an IPX7 rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The new light is packaged as the TLR-7 A FLEX that comes with a High switch mounted on the light plus an included Low switch. It has an MSRP of $225.75 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.