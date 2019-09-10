Streamlight launches USB HAZ-LO headlamp

Rechargeable, intrinsically safe, multi-function light features three lighting modes.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, has introduced the USB HAZ-LO®, a rechargeable, multi-function and intrinsically safe headlamp that is suitable for use in Class 1, Division 1 hazardous locations faced by many industry professionals.

The new headlamp features three lighting modes to cover a variety of tasks: a spotlight for a focused beam; a flood setting for soft area illumination that won’t tire eyes; and a spot/flood combination for maximum light output.

“The new USB HAZ-LO has it all – multiple lighting modes to suit the task at hand, the convenience of USB rechargeability, and Class I, Division 1 safety ratings to ensure that professionals can safely have light where and when they need it,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen.

On high, the headlamp’s spot beam delivers 190 lumens, 2,000 candela and an 89-meter beam distance; the flood beam offers 120 lumens and 90 candela over a 19-meter beam distance. The combined spot/flood setting provides 250 lumens with a run time of 7 hours. In spot and flood modes, the run times are 7.5 and 13 hours, respectively.

The USB HAZ-LO headlamp uses a proprietary lithium-ion battery that is rechargeable via a micro USB charging port. Red and green LED lights indicate battery-charging status; charge time is approximately 4.5 hours depending on the USB charging source.

The new headlamp features a multi-function, push-button switch that is easy to use even with heavy gloved hands, and a tilting head to prevent neck fatigue. The light is made from tough, thermoplastic construction with an elastomer button, and features unbreakable polycarbonate lenses that are recessed to prevent scratching.

The USB HAZ-LO weighs just 4.1 ounces with the battery and measures 3.25 inches wide. The light includes an adjustable elastic head strap, and also comes with two additional mounting options: a rubber strap and 3M® Dual Lock® reclosable fasteners for use on hard hats.

Available in safety yellow, the light is IP67-rated, dust-tight, and waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes. It also is impact-resistance tested to two meters.

The 120V and 23V USB HAZ-LO models have an MSRP of $115.00. All models include Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.