Streamlight Names 144th Marketing Group Law Enforcement Sales Rep Agency of the Year

Eagleville, Penn. – Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, announced that 144th Marketing Group, LLC has been named the company’s 2012 Sales Rep Agency of The Year for the Law Enforcement market.

144th Marketing, a manufacturers’ representative agency, received the award in recognition for outstanding sales achievement in its sales territories, which are located throughout the Southeast U.S.

“Streamlight is proud to honor 144th Marketing Group for its tremendous sales performance in our Law Enforcement sales division in 2012,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “We look forward to their continuing contributions to our sales efforts in this vitally important market segment.”

