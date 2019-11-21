Streamlight names new national accounts manager

Kelly Swope joins sales team for industrial/fire division.

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight®, Inc., a global provider of high-performance lighting tools, announced today that Kelly Swope has been promoted to the role of National Accounts Manager for the Industrial/Fire Division.

In her new role, Swope will be responsible for driving sales in her division and contributing to the overall sales plan. Additionally, she will be responsible for developing and managing relationships with key national distributor accounts.

“Streamlight welcomes Kelly to the industrial and fire division, where we are confident her expertise in marketing and sales will assist the team in reaching its sales goals,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “Kelly’s strong marketing background is a huge asset to the company.”

For the past four years, Swope served as Trade Show Coordinator in Streamlight’s Marketing Department. She coordinated 85 trade shows annually and managed the budgeting process. Prior to joining Streamlight, Swope served as Marketing Programs Coordinator for Blendco Systems, where she coordinated more than 12 trade shows and planned the company’s annual distributor meeting.

Swope holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications/Public Relations from the University of Scranton.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.