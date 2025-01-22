Team Wendy’s big reveal at SHOT Show 2025: The revolutionary RIFLETECH helmet

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Team Wendy, a global leader in helmet innovation for heroes on the front lines, is ready to wow SHOT Show 2025 attendees with the launch of its RIFLETECH™ helmet. This revolutionary helmet combines cutting-edge materials, breakthrough design and rigorous testing to create a new standard for high-velocity ballistic protection.

Building on decades of innovation and deep collaboration with military and law enforcement professionals, Team Wendy’s RIFLETECH™ helmet offers NIJ Level III protection, meaning it’s built to stop rifle rounds, including 7.62x39 MSC, 7.62x51mm FMJ, and 5.56 M193 BT—all at muzzle velocities. For all its advanced capabilities, the RIFLETECH™ stays impressively light, delivering the perfect mix of protection and comfort to keep wearers going through demanding missions.

“This is more than just another ballistic helmet—it’s the result of years of research, testing and a relentless drive to meet the real-world needs of operators in the field,” said Daron Shank, Helmet Product Category Director for Team Wendy. “The RIFLETECH™ is the perfect example of what Team Wendy is here to do: Deliver innovation, ensure durability and focus on user safety and performance.”

Designed for the Mission, Built for the Future

The RIFLETECH™ isn’t just about protection—it’s about versatility. With Team Wendy Ceradyne’s signature no-through-hole technology, the helmet maintains its full ballistic integrity even when outfitted with mission-critical accessories like night vision mounts, communication devices and modular rail attachments. Its advanced maximum airflow suspension system ensures comfort, stability and wearability in the most demanding environments, allowing operators to stay focused on the task at hand.

“Whether you’re responding to high-risk situations as part of a tactical unit or patrolling in unpredictable terrain, the RIFLETECH™ helmet is designed to be a game-changer,” Shank added. “It’s light enough to support agility, tough enough to handle the threats and comfortable enough for all-day wear.”

Every Team Wendy product undergoes meticulous research and testing, and the RIFLETECH™ helmet is no different, built to surpass military and law enforcement standards.

Key Features of the RIFLETECH™ Helmet:

• Elite Round Threat Protection (RTP): NIJ Level III design shields against 7.62x39 MSC, 7.62x51mm FMJ and 5.56 M193 BT rounds at muzzle velocities.

• No-Through-Hole Technology: Enhances ballistic strength by avoiding shell perforations.

• Performance Optimized: Lightweight construction achieves the best protection-to-weight ratio.

• Best-in-Class Balance: Lightweight design ensures protection without sacrificing agility.

Experience It Firsthand

Head to Booth #62307 at SHOT Show 2025 to see the RIFLETECH™ helmet up close and chat with the experts. As part of the Avon Technologies PLC group of brands, Team Wendy will also be exhibiting Avon Protection’s new MITR™-M1 System . The MITR™ (Modular Integrated Tactical Respirator) system is a modular respirator offering scalable protection between single-use masks and full-face respirators.

It’s compact, adaptable and perfect for swift deployment in any tactical scenario, whether it’s a routine patrol or a high-risk intervention.

These debuts underscore each company’s drive to offer military, law enforcement and tactical professionals unmatched head and integrated protection solutions.

To learn more about the RIFLETECH™ helmet and other Team Wendy innovations, visit TeamWendy.com. To learn more about the MITR™ System, go to Avon-Protection.com