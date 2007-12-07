Bianchi Celebrates 50 Years of Innovation

TEMECULA, Calif. —Bianchi International (Bianchi), a leading manufacturer of holsters and accessories for the security, law enforcement and outdoor markets and part of the BAE Systems Products Group, is proud to celebrate its 50th anniversary next year and will be marking the occasion beginning at the SHOT Show from February 2-5, 2008 in Las Vegas.

Known for introducing high quality, innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of many users, Bianchi has introduced numerous “firsts” during the past 50 years, including the first thumb break holster and the first duty retention holster. Also famous for the old western feel inherent in several of its sport product offerings, Bianchi has created its holsters and equipment to stay ahead of the times, including introducing the first molded nylon holster and equipment line of products.

Fifty years later, Bianchi has continued to manufacture innovative holsters and equipment, while creating more advanced, comprehensive solutions, including the exclusive Auto Retention™ with FingerLok™ and ThumbLok™ retention devices. Most recently, Bianchi introduced the new Vector™ Series premium injection-molded, impact-resistant Model V9000 concealment holster featuring an anti-static additive to minimize dust build-up in the interior of the holster.

As part of the celebration, BAE Systems Products Group has invited founder John Bianchi to

SHOT Show 2008 where he will be on hand to autograph a limited number of collectors’ reprints of the famed Bianchi Histographs™, a term he coined almost 40 years ago as he developed a series of prints depicting historic western scenes with Bianchi leather as part of the attire of the day. Bianchi personnel will also be handing out 50th Anniversary posters to show attendees as well as providing other exciting promotional items during the Show.

For additional information, please visit www.bianchi-intl.com.

