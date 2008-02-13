Bianchi® Introduces New Vector™ V9000 Holster

TEMECULA, Calif.—Bianchi® International, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the introduction of the new Vector™ Series Model V9000 concealment holster.

Recognized worldwide for its quality, innovative designs and personal service, Bianchi International has introduced numerous “firsts” to the law enforcement, military and shooting sports markets since 1958, including the first molded nylon holster, the first thumb break holster and the first duty retention holster, among many others. Bianchi combines classic functionality with cutting-edge performance and reliability.

Bianchi’s new Vector Series Model V9000, a high-quality impact-resistant design, features one-piece, injection molded construction made of Dupont Zytel® that is extremely durable. The Model V9000 also features an anti-static additive to minimize dust build up in the interior of the holster, helping protect the firearm’s finish from scratching.

The new Model V9000 features Bianchi’s exclusive Auto Retention™, which instantly “locks” the firearm into place once holstered and keeps it secure until the internal retention device is released and the weapon is drawn. This is accomplished via Bianchi’s patented FingerLok™ retention device, which releases as the middle finger sweeps the release lever.

Bianchi’s Model V9000 holster offers a sturdy yet slim design that rides close to the body for excellent concealment, and is sold with both the paddle and multi-width belt loop attachment. The low-profile paddle design allows user adjustability for height and cant, and remains securely attached to the belt to provide excellent stability and durability. The uniquely designed multi-width belt loop allows user-customized carry for 1.5”, 1.75” and 2.25” width belt loops.

Performing equally well in both hot and cold weather extremes, the Vector Series Model V9000 concealment holster is resistant to chemical degradation from oils and gun lubricants, and features ultra-violet (UV) protection to guard against discoloration and chemical breakdown in direct sunlight.

Bianchi’s new Model V9000 holster fits most popular semi-automatic pistols and is available in black matte finish with an MSRP of $35.00.

