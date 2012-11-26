Bianchi Introduces the Professional Tuckable Concealment Holster

An inside waistband design that offers customization

ONTARIO, Calif. – Safariland LLC announced today that it has released the Bianchi® Model 100T Professional™ Tuckable inside-the-waistband holster. Developed as the next evolution to the popular 100 Professional model, this holster adds a new twist: it features a unique C-clip that wraps around the belt for minimal visibility and enables it to be worn with a tucked-in shirt.

“In all our designs we continually look for ways to improve upon the status quo and we’ve done just that with this holster.” stated James Dawson, Category Director for the Bianchi brand. “Since the location of inside-the-waistband models often varies with the user, we’ve designed the model 100T clip to be substantially more personalized, allowing the wearer to wear it at his or her optimum carry location.”

The Model 100T features a patent pending C-clip design that has an adjustable cant for a customized draw. The three-way adjustability feature of the Bianchi C-clip design ensures a proper firing grip is obtained where ever the holster is worn. Additional features include a suedelined exterior to provide a non-slip material next to the body and a high-cut rear of the holster so it rides comfortably against the torso, eliminating discomfort often associated with sharp edges of the gun digging into the torso.

Constructed of premium high grade, full grain leather in a lustrous plain tan finish, the Model 100T fits a wide variety of semiautomatic firearms including Glocks, Rugers and S&W models and is available for 1.5” belt widths.

Model MSRP 100T Professional™ Tuckable $64.00 For more information about Bianchi holsters and other premium duty gear products, please visit www.safariland.com/dutygear or www.bianchi-intl.com.

