City of Henderson Kentucky Enters Into Contract With Alert Public Safety Solutions

The City of Henderson, KY enters into contract with the Alert Public Safety Solutions Product suite, providing Responder™ (CAD), Alert Map™ (MAP), Enforcer™ (LERMS), FirstDue™ (FRMS), Sentinel™ (Mobile Dispatch) with Alert Map Mobile™ (Integrated Mobile Mapping). Also included are the Alert PSS LEADS/NCIC interface, 911 Interface, and Priority Dispatch Paramount™ interface.

Alert PSS will also be providing hardware (servers) as part of this implementation.

Alert PSS responded to a Request For Proposal (RFP) that was published in 2015. Alert Public Safety Solutions was awarded the project in fall of that year.

Alert Public Safety Solutions welcomes the The City of Henderson to the APSS Partner for Life family.