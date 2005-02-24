Fobus Introduces the Taurus 85 Holster (Model # TA85)</

Fobus USA is pleased to announce a new holster for the Taurus 85 pistol. The Taurus 85 holster will utilize our unique passive retention system that secures the pistol while allowing instant presentation without the need to disengage mechanical securing devices. Be sure to check the newly designed paddle.

Impervious to hot or cold conditions and less than half the weight of other holsters (1.7 oz). Lifetime warranty for wear, replacement by FOBUS or refund from the point of the purchase. The TA85 holster will be available in right-hand, paddle and belt configuration.

For more information, please call 215-322-9227 or visit www.fobusholster.com