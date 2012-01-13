Safariland Launches Online Holster Finder Tool

Jacksonville, FL – Safariland®, a BAE Systems business, announces the easiest way to select a holster fit from among the huge selection of Safariland and Bianchi® holster fits offered. The online Holster Finder application is accessible through the Safariland.com homepage and takes just seconds to use. In three easy steps, the selection of available holsters is displayed.

Step 1

Select the firearm type

Step 2

Choose the firearm manufacturer

Step 3

Select the gun model

Once the gun is selected, users can quickly scroll through all holsters offered, or further narrow down the selection by choosing a type (duty, tactical, concealment, etc.). Once the desired holster is found, users click on the Details Tab to see information about the base holster model, including the various configurations in which it can be purchased. Information on each holster configuration can also be viewed. Part numbers for each “Will Fit” configuration are accessible for easy ordering. Links to purchase the base model holster are also provided if the holster is available online.

The Bianchi Holster Selector is also available online. In just two quick steps, all the Bianchi holsters for a particular gun can be viewed.

This new application is available now at http://holsterfinder.safariland.com or Safariland.com/holsterfinder, and be sure to check out the Bianchi Holster Selector at http://www.bianchi-intl.com/product/SearchModel.php

About Safariland

Safariland, LLC is a premier provider of law enforcement and security products and services, delivering a full-range of customer-specific solutions. Offering many of the world’s most recognizable branded products in the public safety market, Safariland is committed to saving lives. For more information about Safariland, please visit www.safariland.com.