Smoking Gun Holsters Introduces the Bullet Resistant Holster

Smoking Gun Holsters Inc. would like to announce the production and sale of our line of bullet resistant holsters. Production of Pocket, Purse (Two versions), Chest/Belly Band and Range Pouch Holsters started in October 2010 in Punta Gorda, Florida. All of the material and labor for all Smoking Gun Holsters Inc.™ is made in America by Americans. Smoking Gun Holsters Inc. was founded by Herman Novak. He is an experienced blast and ballistics engineer and business executive with 20 years of experience inventing and manufacturing bullet proof products. Herman has designed and manufactured blast resistant dividers and containers that hold nonelectric detonation cord for transport on Navy ships. He has also designed and manufactured bullet resistant panels for SEAL Team boats and blast and ballistic panels for the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). One of his most interesting designs was a bullet proof panel that had two layers of ceramic spheres, ballistic fabric, composite panels and PolyUrea that was capable of stopping four 50 caliber rounds per square ft.

The Latest Product

Herman’s latest invention is a series of bullet resistant holsters. Each holster is built around a special Kevlar insert. When the pistol is in the holster, the Kevlar insert wraps around the end of the firearm. The insert has been tested by shooting it with 9 mm Lugar, 45 ACP and 38 Special ammunition from a Kel Tec PF-9, a Hi-Point 45 ACP and a Colt 38 Detective Special. The holsters were tested with factory loads only. They were not tested with any +p ammunition. Only use factory loaded ammunition.

Custom Products

Custom products can be designed, tested and manufactured to your specifications.

About Smoking Gun Holsters Inc.

Every Smoking Gun Holster is designed by a team of engineers with years of experience in the science of Blast and Ballistics. The engineering team has designed and manufactured blast resistant dividers and containers that hold nonelectric detonation cord for transport on Navy ships. They have also designed and manufactured bullet resistant panels for SEAL Team boats and blast and ballistic panels for the Israeli Defense Force (IDF). This team has designed, built and tested bullet proof panels that had two layers of ceramic spheres, ballistic fabric, composite panels and PolyUrea that were capable of stopping four 50 caliber rounds per square ft.