Stallion Leather Introduces the First Duty Holster Specifically Designed for the New .45 Glock Automatic Pistol (GAP)
Stallion Leather is pleased to announce the development of the first duty holster that has been specifically designed to accommodate the new .45 Glock Automatic Pistol (GAP).
This new holster is a custom tailored version of Stallion Leather’s time and field proven Thoroughbred Jacketstyle Duty Holster that incorporates the following features and benefits:
- Maximum Sight Protection: Patented sight guard system
- Full Grip Knuckle Clearance: Located at the web of the shooting hand for quick/smooth drawing and holstering
- Customized Weapon Retention: Easy to adjust tension screws to allow for customized tension and firmness
- Maximum Security: Equipped with Kydex® hanger with rib and tension screws to securely fasten the holster to a standard 2.25” duty belt
.45 Glock Automatic Pistol (GAP) Information:
- Revolutionary .45-auto cartridge that fits into the 9mm/.40-caliber magazine envelope
- Performance of .45-auto cartridge is equal to .45 ACP ammunition
- Accuracy of 3 inches or less at 25 yards
Stallion Leather .45 Glock GAP Thoroughbred
Jacketstyle Duty Holster Options:
- Traditional black plain, basket weave, and clarino (high-gloss) leather
- American Warrior black Ballistic Nylon
- Cordovan (brown) plain and basket weave leather