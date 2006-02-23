Stallion Leather Introduces the First Duty Holster Specifically Designed for the New Crimson Trace Glock G-Series Lasergrip®

Stallion Leather is pleased to announce the development of the first duty holster that has been specifically designed to accommodate Crimson Trace’s new Glock G-Series Lasergrip®.

This new holster is a custom tailored version of Stallion Leather’s time and field proven Thoroughbred Jacketstyle Duty Holster that incorporates the following features and benefits:

Maximum Sight Protection: Patented sight guard system

Patented sight guard system Full Grip Knuckle Clearance: Located at the web of the shooting hand for quick/smooth drawing and holstering

Located at the web of the shooting hand for quick/smooth drawing and holstering Customized Weapon Retention: Easy to adjust tension screws to allow for customized tension and firmness

Easy to adjust tension screws to allow for customized tension and firmness Maximum Security: Equipped with Kydex® hanger with rib and tension screws to securely fasten the holster to a standard 2.25” duty belt

IMPORTANT NOTE: As a service to the law enforcement and military community, Stallion Leather will honor the Thoroughbred Jacketstyle Duty Holster’s Warranty after the Crimson Trace Glock G-Series Lasergrip® has been installed on the firearm!

Crimson Trace, manufacturer’s of the world’s only grip-integrated laser sight; combining activation switch, laser diode, and power source into a rugged, comfortable grip. The Lasergrip’s laser diode is instinctively activated with normal grip pressure!

Whether it is faster low-light targeting, enhanced personal defense capabilities, or just an exciting new shooting experience, Lasergrips will improve shooting confidence.

Crimson Trace Glock G-Series Lasergrip® Features & Benefits: