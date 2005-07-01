Stallion Leather Introduces the S100J Jacketstyle Duty Holster

Stallion Leather’s best work - the S100J Jacketstyle Duty Holster. Designed with the help of Richard Nichols. Independant field studies by top trainers show this holster stands above the rest, we have the proof. Uses all top grain leather, available in a black and cordovan colors and in either smooth plain leather, bastketweave, and high-gloss finishes, using heavy duty nylon thread, and the best hardware available. Molded and customized to fit the gun for which it was designed, ensuring a perfect fit.

Patented sight guard ensures smooth draw while protecting sights. Kydex hanger with rib and tension screws for safe securing to belt. Reinforced holster mouth and backside wall allows for smooth re-holstering of the firearm. Full grip clear at knuckle and web of shooting hand. Also utilizes two tension screws to allow adjustment of tension and firmness of the draw. Fits a 2 1/4" duty belt.

For more information, please visit www.stallionleather.com