Stallion Leather Introduces the X26/M26 Taser® Holster with a Drop-Down Cartridge Pouch

Stallion Leather is proud to introduce the new X26/M26 Taser® Holster with Drop-Down Cartridge Pouch. The innovative Taser® holster design (U.S. Patent Pending) includes an attached Drop-Down Cartridge Pouch to store an additional cartridge. This unique holster allows officers to rapidly access an additional cartridge while freeing up more duty belt space. The Drop-Down Cartridge Pouch also properly secures and protects the cartridge from environmental surrounding and elements.

The holster can be attached to a standard duty belt with a slide-thru loop or a one-directional snap for quick and easy removal. Both duty belt attachment options allow the holster to be canted to increase officer comfort. The X26/M26 Taser® Holster with Drop-Down Cartridge Pouch is currently available in classic black, basket weave, high-gloss black or cordovan leather in right and left hand cross draw configurations. Heavy-duty nylon and tactical thigh rigs versions will be available soon. All of Stallion Leather’s duty gear uses top grain leather and exclusively manufactured in the U.S. to provide world class quality that exceeds customer expectations.

For additional information about the new M26 Taser® Holster or X26 Taser® Holster with Drop-Down Cartridge Pouch and complete Stallion Leather duty gear solutions, please visit: www.stallionleather.com.