Stealth Defense Holsters Introduces a New Concealed Carry Holster Design

Stealth Defense Holsters introduced a patent pending “strut” holster for compact hand gun concealment. This new and unique product was released last June.

The design is intended to appeal to the average person who wants comfortable, concealed carry protection all day, with access while sitting or standing and totally concealed with no special clothing. It is also attractive to undercover police officials who require the same features in a back-up holster.

About Stealth Defense Holster

Stealth Defense Holsters offer the only Concealed Carry Holster to incorporate a patent pending “Strut” design. This unique feature loads the weight of the firearm onto the belt without belt loops, clips or added bulk inside the waistband. No longer do you have to wear pants with extra room in the waist to fit your sidearm! Having the weight on your belt results in stability and maximum comfort for all day wear.

Stealth Defense Concealed Carry Holsters are worn above the belt to keep your firearm within reach at all times. The Strut and strap combination allow the holster to be worn cross draw, over the belly, strong hand draw or even on the back. This flexibility allows Concealed Carry Holsters to be worn with almost any clothing and be adjusted to balance access and concealment.