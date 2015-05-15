Cobra Cuffs - the Only Patented, Double-locking, Foldable, Disposable Restraint

Patent Protected Cobra Cuffs® come fully assembled and folded to fit easily in carry pouches. At only 2 ounces, its easy to carry several for mass arrest or crowd control situations. Made of Engineered Polymers with amazing strength; Cobra Cuffs are Virtually Unbreakable. The Patented Double-Lock makes them truly unique. Since they are disposable, you can be assured that you are using a clean pair every time, reducing the risk of disease transfer verses metal cuffs.

Other Disposable Restraints:

All others use single ratchet, zip tie type design to hold -which is the weak link. Only Cobra Cuffs have 2 points of lock (Double-Lock & Ratchet) providing extra strength and eliminates the ability to pick/shim.

Standard Disposable Restraint Problems:

• Zip Ties are normally stiff, hard to store and difficult to apply in stressful or low light situations.

• All Other Disposable Restraints are prone to Accidental Over-Tightening by pulling on the strap during transport. This can cause permanent nerve damage & agency liability. *Only Cobra Cuffs Addresses This Issue* • Most disposable restraints are constructed with a standard Zip Tie design utilizing an internal ratchet which can be shimmed or picked. • Zip tie ratchets are normally the weak link and prone to stress cracking or breaking with blunt force techniques. • Nylon based zip ties become brittle with cold temperature and or bending.

*Only Cobra Cuffs uses a Patented Polymer/Rubber alloy which resists cold temp stress cracking.

Virtually all Zip Tie type Disposable Restraints use Nylon based polymers. Nylon is a very strong polymer when in its original molded shape. However, Zip ties are designed to be flexible and bend/fold into compact shapes for storage & application. Nylon’s high tensile strength #’s diminish greatly to the point of brittleness/failure at extreme cold temperatures and at the point of bending. This can occur on both the internal ratchet as well as bent strap folds.

Only Cobra Cuffs & XTREME Zip Ties use a patented polymer formula with cross-linked rubber to protect against severe property loss as a result of folding and cold temperatures.

Others: *Braided Nylon Cord Types are extremely easy to break with blunt force techniques as it is easy to overcome the locking bar and cause it to slip. Reusable Nylon “Key Cuffs” fatigue quickly and are also easy to break using standard blunt force methods. It is also hard to tell how many times they have been used previously and under what conditions. Reusable cuffs can also lead to disease transfer.

Cobra Cuff Benefts:

• Cold Temperature Resistance to Stress Cracking verses Standard Nylon (Unique Rubber Based Polymer & Design Combination)

• Riveted straps provide natural loop to easily apply cuffs • Disposable - Eliminating officers need to track down and clean metal cuffs after each arrest • Safely Control Suspects with MRSA or other blood borne disease • Unique, Patented Design quickly provides Tactical Leverage during arrest and transport • Helps Prevent Accidental Over-Tightening (Reducing Liability) with Double Lock • Compact for easy storage/ mass arrest scenarios. Made to be foldable… • Comes completely assembled • Virtually impossible to shim/pick or disable (Double Lock) • Color-Code Prisoners for offence type, danger or as a transport code (8 colors)

Patented Double-Lock

Cobra Cuffs are the only disposable restraint with a patented Double Lock System. Once Cobra Cuffs are applied and tightened around the wrist; Push in the locking clip for extra safety and permanent strap hold. It also helps prevent accidental over-tightening during a struggle or transport and completely blocks off the locking mechanism from tampering. Straps can then be used to guide and control the prisoner…

Find a Cobra Cuffs Distributor near you: http://cobracuffs.net/distributors.html.

About Milspec Plastics:

Milspec Plastics is an Asheville, North Carolina based company that manufactures Patented Cobra Cuffs®, XTREME® Zip Ties and provides products to Law Enforcement, Military, Professional Security and civilian markets. We have partnered with Industries for the Blind to handle our assembly and packaging.