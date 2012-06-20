Streamlight Announces First Quarter Recycling Results

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. – Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights, announced that the company and several of its U.S. distribution partners recycled about 2,100 pounds of rechargeable batteries during the first quarter of 2012.

This is the second year that Streamlight and its distributors have participated in Call2Recycle®,the only free rechargeable battery recycling program in North America. The program helps businesses care for the environment through its rechargeable battery collection program.

“For the second year in a row, Streamlight is proud to do its part in ‘going green,’” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Last year, Streamlight and its participating dealers joined thousands of U.S. businesses in serving as battery collection sites in a collective effort to maintain a healthy and safe environment for our communities.”

During the first quarter of 2012, Streamlight’s participating U.S. dealers recycled more than 600 pounds of Nickel Cadmium, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride, and Small Sealed Lead Acid batteries in partnership with Call2Recycle, Sharrah said.

The company’s corporate headquarters location in Eagleville, PA also recycled about 1,500 pounds of Nickel Cadmium batteries during the same period.

For 2011, Streamlight and its distribution partners recycled approximately 16,700 pounds of rechargeable flashlight batteries. Rechargeable batteries are a long-lasting, eco-friendly power source for many electronic devices, including flashlights, laptop computers, cell phones, portable scanners and printers, power tools, and PDAs. By recycling customers’ rechargeable batteries, Streamlight and its participating dealers will prevent the used products from entering the solid waste stream.

Since 1996, more than 70 million pounds of rechargeable batteries have been collected through Call2Recycle. Various federal and state regulations govern the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries and cell phones, naming Call2Recycle in official legislation as the collection method for eco-safe rechargeable battery and cell phone reclamation and recycling.

About Streamlight

Headquartered in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment for professional automotive, firefighting, law enforcement, military, industrial and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For more information visit www.Streamlight.com.

About Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle is the only free rechargeable battery and cell phone collection program in North America. Since 1996, Call2Recycle has diverted 70 million pounds of rechargeable batteries from the solid waste stream and established a network of 30,000 public collection sites. Advancing green business practices and environmental sustainability, Call2Recycle is the most active voice promoting eco-safe reclamation and recycling of rechargeable batteries and cell phones. It is the first program of its kind to receive the Responsible Recycling Practices Standard (R2) certification. Founded in 1994, Call2Recycle is operated by RBRC, a non-profit organization. Learn more at call2recycle.org or 877.723.1297.