Streamlight Announces Second Quarter 2013 Recycling Results

Company and Distributors Collect Nearly 2,900 Pounds of Rechargeable Batteries

Eagleville, Penn. – Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights, announced that the company and several of its U.S. distribution partners recycled almost 2,900 pounds of rechargeable batteries during the second quarter of 2013, with a year-to-date total of nearly 3,300 pounds.

Streamlight’s corporate headquarters in Eagleville, PA, recycled nearly 2,600 pounds of Nickel Cadmium and Small Sealed Lead Acid batteries during the second quarter. Participating distributors recycled approximately 250 pounds of Nickel Cadmium, Lithium Ion, Nickel Metal Hydride and Small Sealed Lead batteries during the same period.

Streamlight and its distributors are partners with Call2Recycle®, the only no-cost rechargeable battery collection program available throughout North America. The program helps consumers and businesses care for the environment through its rechargeable battery collection program.

“Streamlight is proud to do its part in ‘going green,’” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Once again this year, Streamlight and its participating dealers have joined thousands of U.S. businesses in serving as battery collection sites in a collective effort to maintain a healthy and safe environment for our communities.”

Rechargeable batteries are a long-lasting, eco-friendly power source for many electronic devices, including flashlights, laptop computers, cell phones, portable scanners and printers, power tools and PDAs. By recycling customers’ rechargeable batteries, Streamlight and its participating dealers will help prevent the used products from entering the solid waste stream.

Since 1996, more than 75 million pounds of rechargeable batteries have been collected through the Call2Recycle program. Various federal and state regulations govern the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries and cell phones, naming Call2Recycle in official legislation as the collection method for rechargeable battery and cell phone reclamation and recycling.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, weapon light/laser sighting devices and vehicle solar charging devices for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com.



About Call2Recycle

Founded in 1994, Call2Recycle — North America’s first and largest battery stewardship program — is a non-profit organization that collects and recycles batteries at no cost for municipalities, businesses and consumers. Since 1996, Call2Recycle has diverted over 75 million pounds of rechargeable batteries and cellphones from the solid waste stream and established 30,000 collection sites throughout the U.S. and Canada. It is the first program of its kind to receive the Responsible Recycling Practices Standard (R2) certification. Learn more at call2recycle.org or 877-723-1297.