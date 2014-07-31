Streamlight® Announces Second Quarter 2014 Recycling Results

Eagleville, PA – Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights, announced that the company and several of its U.S. distribution partners recycled nearly 4,000 pounds of rechargeable batteries during the second quarter of 2014.

Streamlight’s corporate headquarters and participating distributors throughout the U.S. recycled 3,980 pounds of Nickel Cadmium, Lithium Ion, and Small Sealed Lead Acid batteries during the second quarter, bringing their year-to-date total to more than 7,100 pounds.

The company and its distributors are partners with Call2Recycle®, the only free rechargeable battery recycling program in North America. The program helps businesses care for the environment through its rechargeable battery collection program.

“We’re proud to continue to do our part in ‘going green,’” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Since 2011, Streamlight and its participating dealers have joined thousands of U.S. businesses in serving as battery collection sites in a collective effort to maintain a healthy and safe environment for our communities.” In 2013, the company and its distributors recycled more than 10,000 pounds of batteries.

Rechargeable batteries are a long-lasting, eco-friendly power source for many electronic devices, including flashlights, laptop computers, cell phones, portable scanners and printers, power tools and PDAs. By recycling customers’ rechargeable batteries, Streamlight and its participating dealers help prevent the used products from entering the solid waste stream.

Since 1996, more than 85 million pounds of rechargeable batteries have been collected through Call2Recycle. Various federal and state regulations govern the proper disposal of rechargeable batteries and cell phones, naming Call2Recycle in official legislation as the collection method for eco-safe rechargeable battery and cell phone reclamation and recycling.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. recently marked 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.

About Call2Recycle

Founded in 1994, Call2Recycle — North America’s first and largest battery stewardship program — is a non-profit organization that collects and recycles batteries at no cost for municipalities, businesses and consumers. Since 1996, Call2Recycle has diverted over 85 million pounds of batteries and cellphones from the solid waste stream and established 34,000 collection sites throughout the U.S. and Canada. It is the first program of its kind to receive the Responsible Recycling Practices Standard (R2) certification. Learn more at call2recycle.org or 877-723-1297.