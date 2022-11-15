Streamlight® introduces rechargeable protac® 2.0 headlamp

Provides 2,000 Lumens; Uses New SL-B50® Battery with Integrated USB-C Port

EAGLEVILLE, PA. — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the 2,000-lumen ProTac® 2.0 Headlamp, a high-performance rechargeable headlamp that also offers long run times. The headlamp is powered by the new Streamlight SL-B50® battery pack that charges directly via an integrated USB-C port.

Courtsey Photo

“The new ProTac 2.0 Headlamp provides super bright light, along with the ease and convenience of recharging the new SL-B50 battery pack either inside or outside of the light via a USB-C charge cord,” said Streamlight Chief Revenue Officer Michael F. Dineen. “With 2,000 lumens of brightness and long run times, it’s a great choice for first responders, outdoor enthusiasts and industrial professionals alike.”

The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp uses the SL-B50 Streamlight proprietary 4,900mAh protected Lithium-Ion USB rechargeable battery, accessed by the light’s sliding sleeve. The battery is keyed to ensure proper alignment of the charging port, and features LED status lights to indicate charging status, including red for charging and green for fully charged. An integrated safety circuit protects the battery from accidental overcharge or discharge.

The new light offers the latest LED technology for extreme brightness and provides three operating modes – High, Medium and Low. On High, it delivers 2,000 lumens and 14,500 candela; on the Medium setting, it provides 650 lumens and 4,200 candela and on Low, it offers 110 lumens and 750 candela. Run times range from 25 hours on low to 2.25 hours on high.

The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a multi-function, push-button switch which permits one-handed operation of the light’s momentary and constant on modes. Its TEN-TAP® programmable switch allows for user selection of three different programs: high/medium/low (factory default); high only; or low/high.

Fabricated from 6000 series machined aircraft aluminum with an anodized finish, the ProTac 2.0 Headlamp features a glass lens with anti-reflective coating that also is gasket sealed.

The ProTac 2.0 Headlamp is 4.92 inches wide and 2.56 inches deep with a head diameter of 1.46 inches. It weighs 10.48 ounces with the included SL-B50 rechargeable battery. The light has an IP64-rated design for dust-tight and water-resistant operation, and is impact-resistant tested to 2 meters.

Available in black, the ProTac 2.0 Headlamp comes with a USB-C charge cord and both an adjustable elastic head strap that fits comfortably over the head, and a rubber hard hat strap that stays firmly in place. It has an MSRP of $195.00 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on Facebook; Twitter; Instagram; Linkedin/; and Youtube.