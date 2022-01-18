Streamlight® launches Sidewinder Stalk®

Multi-Fuel Military Helmet Light Has Variable Color LEDs, Beacon and Aiming Stalk

EAGLEVILLE, Penn., - Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, launched the Sidewinder Stalk™, a multi-function military helmet light system featuring multiple color LEDs, an Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) beacon, a strobe feature, and a flexible stalk for aiming light where it is needed.

The new light features several attachment methods for mounting to helmets or MOLLE gear, and operates from multiple power sources, including a single CR123A lithium, AA alkaline or AA lithium battery. On high mode, using a CR123A battery, the white LED delivers 76 lumens; on low, the light offers 3+ days of run time.

The versatile light features a variable color LED housed in a head that is mounted to the light’s bendable stalk. In addition to bright white light, tactical users can select from red, blue, or green LEDs in 3 output modes for low light applications such as map reading and cockpit navigation, or use the light’s IR Illuminator while using Night Vision Devices (NVG). An integrated IR IFF beacon permits operators to covertly signal positioning and movements on the ground.

The Sidewinder Stalk is equipped with a spring steel clip which can be attached to MOLLE vests or helmet mounts. The light also is available in two additional models: the ARC Rail™ model, which features a clip and mounting plate to fit military helmets with the ARC Rail™ mounting system, and the E-Mount model, which fits on the brims of PASGT, ACH and ECH style helmets. The new light will also fit existing Sidewinder Compact® II mounts.

“The Sidewinder Stalk combines all combat illuminator colors plus a signal beacon in a single light system, reducing the amount of gear needed in the field,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “It offers multiple attachment methods for mounting it to military style helmets, MOLLE vests or even patrol caps for hands-free operation. And with its multi-fuel capability, users can power the light with a CR123A lithium, AA Alkaline or AA lithium battery, depending on preference and availability. It’s the ultimate configurable tactical light.”

The new light uses a white LED that offers 76 lumens of bright light on high and up to 95 hours of run time on the low mode when using a CR123A battery; with an AA lithium or AA alkaline battery, the light delivers 57 lumens for 66+ hours on low. The light also includes an IR LED that provides 5.0 lmW/sr (min); a red LED with a 9-lumen output, a blue LED that offers 8 lumens and a green LED with a 20-lumen output. A 3535 IFF IR LED delivers 5.0 lmW/sr (min) radiant intensity. Each of the lighting modes provides three intensity levels and a strobe mode.

The Sidewinder Stalk features a push-button switch for on/off and intensity control, starting at the lowest output and progressing to the brightest output in three discrete steps. A rotating selector knob is used to select output modes, preventing accidental mode changes. The IFF strobe is activated by a three-position ambidextrous switch. The light also features a Safety Lockout Mode.

The Sidewinder Stalk measures 5.51 inches in length and weighs 2.88 ounces with a AA Alkaline or Lithium battery and 3.20 ounces with a CR123A battery. It features a high-impact, super tough nylon case, which offers exceptional durability and weather resistance, and a long-lasting polycarbonate lens with a scratch-resistant coating. With O-ring and gasket-sealed openings, the light has an IP67-rated design and is dust-tight and waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes. It meets MIL-STD-810H, Method 512.6 Immersion guidelines.

The Sidewinder Stalk has an MSRP that ranges from $185.00 to $215.00 depending on the model. The light comes with Streamlight’s 12-month warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.