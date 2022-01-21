Streamlight® launches TLR-7® sub tactical light for Springfield Armory Hellcat

Ultra Low-Profile Weapon Light Features Ergonomic Rear Switch; Delivers 500 Lumens

EAGLEVILLE, Penn., - Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, introduced a new model of its TLR-7® sub weapon-mounted tactical light, designed to fit the popular Springfield Armory® Hellcat® handgun. Offering 500 lumens and featuring an ergonomic on/off position rear switch, the new version joins a growing family of TLR-7 sub models that fit many railed subcompact handguns.

“The latest addition to our line of TLR-7 sub weapon lights is designed to be mounted to the popular Springfield Armory® Hellcat® subcompact,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Like other models in the line, it has a high-power LED that provides extreme brightness for maximizing visibility and targeting capability in personal defense and other tactical situations. And its rear switches on the left and right of the trigger guard allow for ambidextrous operation.”

The TLR-7 sub for the Springfield Armory® Hellcat® features an LED that delivers 5,000 candela and 500 lumens over a beam distance of 141 meters. Its custom TIR optic produces a concentrated beam that provides both extensive range as well as optimized peripheral coverage. It offers two lighting modes, LED only and LED strobe, each with a run time of 1.5 hours. The light is energized by a single 3-volt CR123A lithium battery.

The new TLR-7 sub model features a one-handed, snap on and tighten interface that keeps hands away from gun muzzles when attaching or detaching them. The light also includes a safe-off feature, locking it so it cannot be turned on accidentally.

Constructed with 6000 Series machined aircraft aluminum with a black anodized finish, the TLR-7 sub for the Springfield Armory® Hellcat® weighs 2.39 ounces and measures 2.51 inches in length.

With impact-resistant construction, the new model has an IPX7 rated design, making it waterproof to 1 meter for 30 minutes.

The TLR-7 sub for the Springfield Armory® Hellcat® has an MSRP of $225.75 and comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

All Rights Reserved. Springfield Armory® and Hellcat® are registered trademarks of Springfield, Inc. Streamlight has not sought endorsement of this product from Springfield, Inc.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company.