Streamlight® names 144th Marketing Group law enforcement sales rep agency of the year

Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen (left) and Tim Taylor, Streamlight Director, Law Enforcement/Sporting Goods Division (right) present Bret Gross of 144th Marketing with the 2021 Sales Rep Agency of the Year Award for the Law Enforcement market.

EAGLEVILLE, PA - .Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, announced that 144th Marketing Group, LLC, has received the company’s 2021 Sales Rep Agency of The Year Award for the Law Enforcement market.

144th Marketing Group is a manufacturers’ representative agency specializing in public safety equipment. Based in Peachtree City, GA, the company received the award in recognition for outstanding sales achievement in its Southeast territories, including Missouri, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Florida.

“The 144th Marketing Group’s exceptional sales performance in 2021 played an important role in Streamlight’s success in the law enforcement market, a key market for us,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “We salute their accomplishments and look forward to their continuing contributions to our sales efforts in the future.”

