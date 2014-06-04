Streamlight Renews C.O.P.S. Support for 15th Year in a Row

Eagleville, PA- Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices for the law enforcement market, has renewed its sponsorship of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) for the 15th year in a row. In recognition of its long-time support, including sponsorship donations of more than $1 million, Streamlight was inducted into the organization’s “Hall of Fame” as a major corporate sponsor at the C.O.P.S. 30th Anniversary Dinner during National Police Week, May 11-17, in Washington, D.C.

Streamlight’s support traditionally helps to underwrite ongoing programs and activities for survivors of fallen officers. This year, Streamlight again served as a major sponsor of the organization’s annual survivors’ luncheon, part of the annual C.O.P.S. observances to honor fallen officers and their families. In addition to sponsorship support, Streamlight donated proceeds from sales of its Blue Nano Light®. Streamlight earmarks $1.00 from the sale of each specially marked keychain light to C.O.P.S.

“Streamlight began sponsoring C.O.P.S out of a deep commitment to the law enforcement community,” said Streamlight Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Because so many law enforcement professionals put their trust in our products in the line of duty, we wanted to give something back to the profession. Supporting C.O.P.S seemed like a great way to do it, because the need was so great. As C.O.P.S. marks its 30th anniversary, Streamlight salutes the organization’s invaluable work in helping the families and colleagues of fallen officers rebuild their lives.”

Streamlight’s commitment also extends to the organization’s programs throughout the year. Among them are C.O.P.S. Kids Camp and C.O.P.S. Outward Bound, as well as hands-on retreats for siblings, surviving spouses, parents, adult children, in-laws, and significant others. Streamlight is the lead sponsor of the Affected Co-Workers Retreat.

Streamlight also is the lead sponsor of the Annual C.O.P.S. Walk, and a gold sponsor of the C.O.P.S. Walk Southwest. Both walks bring together survivors, friends and members of the law enforcement community and challenge them to walk 25 miles in two days to support C.O.P.S. and its mission. The company also is a sponsor of Law Enforcement United, which helps to raise money for C.O.P.S. through programs like its recent “The Road to Hope” memorial bicycle ride.

For more information about C.O.P.S. and the programs it offers, visit www.nationalcops.org.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. recently marked 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on Facebook; Twitter; and YouTube.