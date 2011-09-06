Streamlight Sponsors Regional Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run

Philadelphia, Suburban Races Honor Fallen Heroes on 10th Anniversary of 9/11

EAGLEVILLE, PA -- Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance flashlights, will serve as a regional title sponsor for the Travis Manion Foundation’s 9/11 Heroes Run. This year’s event will take place on the 10th anniversary of 9/11 in seven area races including center city Philadelphia and six suburban locations.

The Foundation expects more than 50,000 Americans - including 15,000 registered runners - to run, volunteer, donate and cheer, while honoring the more than 9,000 men and women who gave their lives on 9/11 and in conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“As the lighting tools brand of choice by first responders, whatever uniform they wear, we are very proud to serve as a regional title sponsor of the Travis Manion Foundation 9/11 Heroes Run,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “We have a long tradition of supporting organizations that help the families of fallen police and firefighters. We are honored to sponsor this event that recognizes these brave fallen who also made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.”

Inspired by one Marine’s pre-deployment visit with New York City firefighters, the 9/11 Heroes Run started in 2007 as a small town event in suburban Philadelphia to honor all those who serve the United States in uniform. That initial 5K race has grown to more than 35 runs this year, including races in Iraq, Afghanistan, Guam, Italy, England, and on a ship in the Persian Gulf. “It’s a great honor to help with this run each year,” said Philadelphia race director and three-year Doylestown run participant Don Foy. “We all know someone who’s lost a loved one, a family member, or a friend serving in uniform in the last 10 years. The 9/11 Heroes Run gives us a chance to come together as a community to honor the fallen and bring healing to families and friends who still grieve.”

1st Lt Travis Manion, USMC, visited Rescue One in New York City before leaving for his second tour in Iraq and came home with a ball cap for his father that said “9/11 Never Forget.” Travis - a 2004 Naval Academy graduate - was killed in combat just a few months later and his family dedicated themselves to honoring the fallen by challenging the living and starting the 9/11 Heroes Run.

Local races will take place in Doylestown, PA (9/11 at 2 p.m. at Burpee Park), Harleysville, PA (9/11 at 3 p.m. at 355 Maple Avenue), Philadelphia, PA (9/11 at 9:03 a.m. at Fairmount Park, 4231 Avenue of the Republic), Pottstown, PA (9/11 at 3 p.m. at 100 E. High Street), West Chester, PA (9/11 at 2 p.m. at 201 W. Market Street), Collingswood, NJ (9/11 at 10:28 a.m. at Cooper River Park, North Park Drive, Pennsauken, NJ), and Stone Harbor, NJ (9/11 at 9 a.m. at the Stone Harbor Municipal parking lot at 96th and 1st Avenue).

Other sponsors include the GM Foundation, Chevrolet, JWT, Comcast, and CBS Radio, as well as other great organizations and individuals across America.

