Streamlight® Launches TLR-4™ G Weapon Light

New Light for Compact Weapons Features C4® LED and Green Laser Sight

Eagleville, PA - Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting and weapon light/laser sighting devices, has introduced the TLR-4™ G, an ultra-lightweight, compact weapon-mounted tactical light for sub-compact and compact weapons. The new light features a white C4® LED, as well as an integrated green aiming laser with wide temperature range technology.

The TLR-4 G is designed to maximize visibility and long-range targeting capability in a variety of tactical applications, particularly during daylight hours, when the color green appears brighter to the human eye than other colors. Its green 510-530 nm laser has an operating temperature range of -20°F to +120°F, which permits usage under a wide variety of weather conditions.

Delivering 5,200 candela and 115 lumens, the new light features three lighting modes: LED only, LED and Laser, and Laser only, with operating run times of 1.75 hours, 1 hour and 4 hours, respectively.

“The TLR-4 G is an extremely versatile weapon light for sub-compact and compact weapons, and full-size hand guns,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Military, tactical, law enforcement and home defense users can benefit from its targeted bright light, as well as its powerful green laser that can be operated in virtually any climate. The light also can be stored on a handgun so that users can more readily identify a potential threat before taking any action.”

The TLR-4 G is easily mounted using Streamlight’s one-handed, snap-on-and-tighten interface that allows the light to be mounted safely within seconds. The light securely fits on a broad range of weapons using the included key kit.

Constructed from an impact-resistant engineered polymer, the TLR-4 G measures 2.73 inches long and weighs 2.81 ounces. It is powered by one (1) 3 Volt CR2 lithium battery, and features an IPX4 rated design for water-resistant operation. The TLR-4 G comes with Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty. The average MSRP is $400.00.

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. recently marked 40 years of making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488 or visit www.streamlight.com