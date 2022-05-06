Trident Firearms Academy Chooses T4E Markers for Training

Fort Smith, AR —T4E, a brand of Umarex, is pleased to announce that Trident Firearms Academy of California uses T4E Training Guns from Umarex USA for its BEAST (Building Entry and Search Techniques) class.

The list of agencies that put their trust in T4E training platforms is continuing to grow as responsible gun owners increasingly turn to training academies and non-live fire facilities for firearm handling and know-how. T4E Guns offers less-lethal training guns in the form of .43, .50, and .68 caliber markers for realistic training that simply requires full face and neck protection. T4E markers are powered by CO2 capsules and fire inert powder rounds, paintballs, or rubber balls.

“We offer a skill-building scenario training experience with the markers from T4E,” said Gene Whisenand, Lead Instructor for Trident Firearms Academy. “Students of the class are issued either the GLOCK 17 Gen 5 marker or the Smith & Wesson M&P9 M2.0. The feel is very similar to the firearm so this allows students to train with the expectation of pain as a reinforcer should a mistake be made.”

T4E is proud to welcome Trident Firearms Academy to the Umarex family and offer continued support to responsible gun owners by providing affordable training guns. Find out more about T4E at T4EGuns.com.

About T4E – Training 4 Engagement

T4E offers training markers for responsible gun owners and operators that incorporate authentic weight, feel and action to provide the most realistic training experience with the least cost possible. T4E is a brand of Umarex USA, Incorporated, one of North America’s fastest-growing family-owned outdoor sport and recreation companies. Umarex USA innovates, develops, and markets products under brands owned or licensed by its parent company, UMAREX GmbH & Co. KG. Such brands include Axeon®, Beretta®, Browning®, Colt®, Elite Force®, GLOCK®, Heckler & Koch®, Rekt®, Ruger®, RWS®, Smith & Wesson®, UMAREX®, Walther® and others. For additional information regarding Umarex USA visit UmarexUSA.info.