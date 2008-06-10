Coming Soon From Peerless Handcuff Company-Color Plated Restraints

http://www.police1.com/ad/?id=1703223&sid=99172&from=54597

Peerless Handcuff Company is please to announce a new line of Color Plated Restraints. Color plated restraints can prevent equipment loss by allowing individuals, agencies or departments to more easily identify and track property. Color plating enables or reinforces subject classification by identifying differentiate threat levels, medical conditions, jurisdiction and more.

The color coating is applied using a process called Electrolytic Polyurethane Plating (EPP). EPP fully coats restraints inside and out without interfering with the lock mechanism or jaw swing-through. The durable EPP finish is resistant to chipping and scratching. The rust resistant EPP finish is designed to meet or exceed the National Institute of Justice’s 12 hour salt spray testing standard.

Available in five colors - Red, Blue, Yellow, Orange and Pink.

Available in the following models:

Model 700 - Chain Link Handcuff

Model 7030 – Oversize Chain Link Handcuff

Model 801 - Hinged Handcuff

Model 703 – Standard Size Leg Irons (cuffs only)

Model 7002 and 7003 - Waist Chins (cuffs only)

All color plated restraints are designed and manufactured to meet or exceed federal and military requirements including the NIJ Standard 0307.01. All color plated restraints will come with a lifetime warranty for manufacture defects. For more information call 800-732-3705.