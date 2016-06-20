Handcuff Warehouse Now Carrying New ASP Ultra Handcuffs

Handcuff Warehouse is now carrying ASP Ultra chain handcuffs with steel swinging bows and ASP Ultra handcuffs with aluminum swinging bows.

The new ASP Ultra handcuffs are available now. ASP’s revolutionary new design represents a major advance in handcuff technology. The Ultra handcuffs are made with a forged aluminum external frame that is extremely strong and rigid yet lightweight. This makes them substantially more rigid than the standard ASP handcuffs that are made with a steel inner frame and polymer overmold. This ensures that they swing through accurately without the possibility that they will flex out of alignment when arresting an uncooperative suspect. ASP Ultra handcuffs include all of the advanced features of their other handcuffs including smooth rounded edges and conical bows, double sided keyways, and interchangeable lock sets. Weigh 8.9 ounces. 1 key included. Requires oversized handcuff case.



Learn more: ASP Ultra chain handcuffs with steel swinging bows or ASP Ultra handcuffs with aluminum swinging bows.