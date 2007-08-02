Hiatt™ Handcuffs Introduces New and Improved Web Site

Full Line of Products Featured on www.hiatts.com



Fitzwilliam, NH — Hiatt USA, a leading manufacturer of restraints for the law enforcement industry, recently unveiled its newly redesigned Web site. The site features an updated look, the full product line, a link where the product catalog and press releases can be downloaded as well as a search function and sales representative locator.

“We are pleased to present this comprehensive tool to our valued customers,” stated Craig Starrett, general manager, Hiatt USA. Our mission is to provide top quality restraints and the new Web site is the ideal vehicle to showcase the unique features of our products.

Please visit www.hiatts.com.

About Hiatt USA

Hiatt USA is the US arm of Hiatt & Company, Ltd., a leading manufacturer of handcuffs and other restraints. Hiatt USA is part of the Armor Holdings Products Group, a business segment of Armor Holdings, Inc. For more information visit www.hiatts.com.



About Armor Holdings

Armor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AH) is a diversified manufacturer of branded products for the military, law enforcement and personnel safety markets. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.armorholdings.com.

