Hiatt™ Introduces New Restraint Accessories to Assist With Training and Handcuff Storage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.— Hiatt™, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announces today the addition of three new restraint accessories–an addition to the Blue Box Transport System, a new multiple cuff holder and new handcuff Speed Keys. Each offers improved methods to assist criminal justice professionals with the safe transport of suspects.

The Model 7082, the newest addition to Hiatt’s advanced Blue Box Transport System, increases the rigidity of chain-style handcuffs during transport or detention, and keeps the keyholes covered for increased security. The double locks can be activated from outside of the box, enabling faster and easier access to cuffs while they are in use. Additionally, to immobilize a detainee’s hands, the Model 7082 allows a belly chain with a Martin Link to be inserted.

Hiatt’s newest Model CV79 multiple cuff holder allows criminal justice professionals to conveniently carry up to eight pairs of handcuffs on their belt, keeping their hands free for additional safety. This unique design, which clips onto a duty gear belt, allows a single pair of handcuffs to be easily removed in one quick and fluid motion.

Designed for more personalized training by allowing an officer to use his or her own handcuffs, the new Model SK-3 Speedkey training key provides a magnet that holds the key in the keyhole for faster and more efficient training applications. The SK-3 Speedkey is made of stainless steel and comes with two keys per package.

In 1780 Hiatt manufactured its first handcuff as the, “Prisoner’s Handcuffs to the Trade.” More than 225 years later, Hiatt handcuffs designs have evolved to address the needs of today’s law enforcement personnel. Offering a variety of unique features, including back-load capabilities for fast application and True Swing Technology, Hiatt handcuffs are used by major police departments throughout the world.



