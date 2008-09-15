New Products from Peerless Handcuff Company Red & Blue - Color Plated Restraints

Peerless Handcuff Company is pleased to announce the first colors in its new line of color plated restraints. Blue and red colors now in-stock and available for shipment. Coming soon are pink, orange and yellow.

All colors will be available in the following models:

• Model 700 - Chain Link Handcuff (NIJ Approved)

• Model 7030 – Oversize Chain Link Handcuff

• Model 801 - Hinged Handcuff (NIJ Approved)

• Model 703 – Standard Size Leg Iron

Color plated restraints can prevent equipment loss by allowing individuals, agencies or departments to more easily identify and track property. Color plating enables or reinforces subject classification by identifying differentiate threat levels, medical conditions, jurisdiction and more.

The color coating is applied using a process called Electrolytic Polyurethane Plating (EPP). EPP fully coats restraints inside and out without interfering with the lock mechanism or jaw swing-through. The durable EPP finish is resistant to chipping and scratching. The rust resistant EPP finish is designed to meet or exceed the National Institute of Justice’s 12 hour salt spray testing standard.

All Peerless color plated restraints are designed and manufactured to meet or exceed federal and military requirements including the NIJ Standard 0307.01. All color plated restraints come with a lifetime warranty for manufacture defects. For more information call 800-732-3705 or visit www.peerless.net.