Peerless Announces the Model P010 - Chain Link Handcuff

The Model P010 Chain Link Handcuff is intended to fit increasingly tight budgets without compromising safety. While offered at a lower price the Model P010 was designed and tested to rigorous standards to meet the tough demands often placed on this critical piece of equipment. The P010 is manufactured in Korea at an ISO/TS 16949 and ISO 14001 certified facility using high quality materials and component parts.

The P010 has been tested and approved by the National Institute of Justice as meeting the current US government standards for metallic handcuffs. Our newest model is standard sized, double locking, with two keys supplied. It comes with a lifetime warranty for manufacture defects.

Visit www.peerless.net or call 800-732-3705 for more information.