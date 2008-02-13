911EP® Enters Siren Market With Introduction of the Titan Siren Series™

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.—911EP®, part of the BAE Systems Products Group, announced today its entry into the law enforcement siren market with the Titan Siren Series.

With a reputation for innovation and quality in the emergency warning light industry, 911EP was among the first to recognize the role that emerging light emitting diode technologies would play in this market. Founded in 1995, 911EP’s design, engineering, product assembly and testing are all focused on delivering efficient and reliable products to their customers.

“Given our pedigree in the lighting industry, moving into the siren market was a natural fit for 911EP,” said Charlie Ricci, general manager of the Specialty Markets division of the BAE Systems Products Group. “By applying 911EP’s innovative thinking and advanced technology, along with extensive research and development, we are confident our first siren product will exceed our customers’ expectations.”

Available in three models (Titan 330, Titan 440 and Titan 550), the Titan Siren Series features numerous siren sound options, allowing the siren to be adapted to various situations:

An integrated public address microphone with noise-canceling capabilities, the Titan Siren Series negates potential interference, eliminating a potentially dangerous variable in emergency situations.

A self-resetting circuit protects against speaker shorts

Auxiliary inputs with positive and negative switching allow users to customize the siren to meet their individual needs.

All models include replaceable jumpers for option selection

High- and low-voltage shutdown protection increases the dependability and safety of the siren

In addition to the characteristics common to each model, a tiered set of features and benefits provides a simple formula for agencies to answer their budget needs. For example:

The Titan 330, which meets California Title 13 Class A specifications, includes a wiring harness with a locking connector, driving one 100-watt speaker, and is backlit for easy low light readability

The Titan 440 includes all of the features of the Titan 330, as well as a positive-locking wiring harness that can drive one or two 100-watt speakers and LED speaker diagnostics for quick troubleshooting

The Titan 550 includes all of the features of the Titan 440, plus it includes seven light functions with four additional lighting outputs, while dual full-wave rectified speaker current sensors help law enforcement professionals monitor power flow. With a four-position progressive slide switch, trigger output with screw-lug style input power, and more than 25 user-programmable options, the Titan 550 provides immense versatility.

For more information about 911EP, please visit www.911EP.com.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems is the premier global defense and aerospace company delivering a full range of products and services for air, land and naval forces, as well as advanced electronics, information technology solutions and customer support services. With 96,000 employees worldwide, BAE Systems’ sales exceeded $27 billion in 2006*.

*On a pro forma basis, assuming BAE Systems had owned Armor Holdings, Inc. for the whole of 2006