Rigid Industries Releases E-Series 28" and 38" Light Bar Sizes

Gilbert, AZ - Rigid Industries releases new sizes for their flagship product line. Now offering the E-Series 28” and 38” light bars. These additional light bar sizes provide customers with more variety for length and more mounting options for any lighting need.

Like all Rigid Industries E-Series LED lighting, the E-Series 28” and 38” light bars are designed, engineered and assembled in the U.S.A. They will feature the patented hybrid optics Rigid Industries is well known for. The 28” light bar has a raw lumen output of up to 11,900 lumens, while stretching out 1,200 meters. The beam from the 38” light bar illuminates out to 1,385 meters with up to a 15,900-lumen output.

Rigid Industries has a wide customer base, across multiple industries, with different applications. With the 2” difference from these light bars, customers can find a solution to many lighting issues with the new mounting options that are achieved.

This exciting new technology in LED lighting can be used for Marine, Military, and Mining, along with Agriculture needs. Rigid Industries is committed to supporting their customers and the industries they work in by continuously developing new products to meet their needs. For more information on the new E-Series light bar sizes, please visit http://www.RigidIndustries.com.

About Rigid Industries:

Thanks to its unparalleled patented Hybrid, Specter and new Hyperspot optics and its torture-tested housings, Rigid Industries® is a world leader in the forward projecting LED lighting industry. Rigid LED lighting products can be used in a plethora of applications across industries such as: agriculture, construction, emergency response, industrial, marine, military, mining, and off-road and power sports. Rigid Industries® is committed to providing innovative technologies and always guarantees a quality product which has been designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA. For more information and a comprehensive list of products, visit http://www.rigidindustries.com or follow the company on Facebook, and Twitter.