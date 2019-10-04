Tyler Technologies launches cloud-based law enforcement analytics solution

PLANO, TX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today it has launched its Socrata®-based cloud application, Law Enforcement Analytics, a new data-rich product for public safety command staff.

Law Enforcement Analytics allows public safety staff to have a comprehensive view into crime statistics in their community. With the tool, they can identify types of crime that have increased or decreased in a given area, determine and visualize where crimes occurred, and pinpoint when crime types occur most frequently. This information allows law enforcement agencies to create specific plans or tactics in a certain region, for a specific crime type, or over a given timeframe.

“The access to and use of data is becoming even more important to our product offerings, and Tyler’s Law Enforcement Analytics solution is the latest example of that,” said Bryan Proctor, president of Tyler’s Public Safety Division. “As a cloud-based application, the solution is easy and cost effective to implement, and it allows agencies to start using data and insights immediately to help them deploy various tactics to help keep their communities safer. We’re confident that this tool will bring immediate value to agencies by giving them an inside look into crime patterns and scenarios.”

The solution provides a visual representation for command staff that summarizes crimes across police beats and sectors, allowing users to view all active tactics in the area. The information enables agencies to, address crime patterns by defining and improving tactics, show the impact of tactics on crime via dashboards, reduce time spent preparing statistical reports and alleviate resources and manage multiple improvement initiatives.

Crime statistics can be compared before, during, and after tactics are implemented to determine effectiveness or redefine actions as needed. In addition to helping command staff easily identify insights about crime patterns, the information can be easily shared throughout the agency, so others are aware of the impact certain tactics have on crime within a community.

Tyler has been serving public safety agencies for nearly four decades with its citation management, computer aided dispatch, mobile public safety, and records management solutions. Tyler’s public safety solutions are implemented throughout the United States.

