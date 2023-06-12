Bojangles hits the road in red, white and blue ambulance to honor first responders and military

Chain launches a tour throughout the Southeast to honor heroes and raise money for Folds of Honor



CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Bojangles is venturing on a three-week, 50-stop road trip in a patriotically decorated ambulance as part of its Star-Spangled Big Bo Box campaign to honor America’s heroes and raise money for its charitable partner, Folds of Honor.

In a nod to Folds of Honor’s expanded reach to now include providing scholarships to families of fallen or disabled first responders in addition to military, Bojangles launched a newly designed Star-Spangled Big Bo Box this month, boldly featuring a red, white and blue stars and stripes design, which it unveiled in this special mission video.

And to celebrate the new Box, Bojangles wrapped an ambulance in its image, bringing patriotic fun to cities across the Southeast with its first-ever Bo Heroes Mobile. The Bo Heroes Mobile will travel across the Carolinas, Tennessee and Georgia, stopping at military bases, fire stations and police stations along the way. At each stop, Bojangles will show its appreciation for the brave heroes in typical Bo fashion – with scratch-made chicken, biscuits and tea!

“Our Star-Spangled Big Bo Box directly benefits the men and women who protect us and keep us safe, and we wanted to celebrate that in a larger-than-life, patriotic way, which we think this eye-catching ambulance does,” said Tom Boland, Bojangles’ chief marketing officer. “Our goal for this Bo Heroes Mobile is to show these brave service men and women that we’re grateful for their sacrifices and are proud to support them not just with this campaign, but throughout the year.”

Bojangles fans can catch the Bo Heroes Mobile in their cities on the following dates:

June 12: Charlotte, NC

June 13: Greenville, SC

June 14: Columbia, SC

June 15: Charleston, SC

June 18: Asheville, NC

June 19: Knoxville, TN

June 20: Nashville, TN

June 21: Augusta, GA

June 22: Atlanta, GA

June 25: Greensboro, NC

June 26: Mooresville, NC

June 27: Raleigh, NC

June 28: Fayetteville, NC

June 29: Wilmington, NC

June 30: Myrtle Beach, SC

To wrap up the tour, Bojangles is inviting 200 service members, first responders and Folds of Honor recipients from across the brand’s footprint to Charlotte FC’s Military Hero Night on July 8. Bo’s special guests will enjoy what’s set to be an exciting match against Eastern Conference rival FC Cincinnati, along with fun giveaways, swag and plenty of chicken and biscuits.

From now through July 30, Bojangles will direct $1 from the sale of each limited-edition, Star-Spangled Big Bo Box to Folds of Honor. Customers can also support through the Round Up Campaign at select restaurants, enabling guests to round up their ticket of any purchase to the nearest dollar, with proceeds going toward the greater Folds of Honor donation. And new to this year’s partnership is the Star-Spangled Big Bo Bag: a customizable eight-piece family meal option in the same red, white and blue theme with $0.25 from each bag purchased being donated to Folds of Honor.

Throughout the campaign, guests are invited to follow the progress of donations raised at www.bojangles.com/boheroes. Stay tuned to Bojangles’ socials and the Bo Heroes landing page to see full recaps of the tour and the impact of the donations raised.

About Bojangles, Inc.

Bojangles is a Carolina-born restaurant chain specializing in craveable Southern food made by hand from real recipes. Founded in 1977 as a single location in Charlotte, N.C., the beloved brand continues to grow – currently at around 800 company owned and franchised restaurants – bringing its focus on food and folks along with it. For more information about Bojangles’ handcrafted approach to food and community impact, visit www.bojangles.com. To join in on the fan fun, follow Bojangles on Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Beginning in 2022, it expanded its mission to include first responders. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 scholarships totaling about $200 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.