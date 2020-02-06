Aimpoint announces dealers of the year

MANASSAS, Va. – Aimpoint, the originator and worldwide leader in reflex sight technology, is pleased to announce the 2019 Future in Sight Dealers of the Year for the commercial and law enforcement markets.

Aimpoint Commercial Dealer of the Year - Scalarworks

Scalarworks of Easton, Pennsylvania has quickly established their brand to be synonymous with premium quality. In 2019, their leadership and drive made Aimpoint a cornerstone offering in their product line. “Our mutual commitment to innovation makes Scalarworks and Aimpoint a natural partnership,” said Matthew Nyman, Director of Commercial Sales. “We are looking forward to many prosperous years ahead.”

Aimpoint Government Dealer of the Year – GT Distributors

GT Distributors of Rossville, GA has a long history as a trusted supplier to the law enforcement and professional communities. Their dedication to delivering premium products served as a catalyst for Aimpoint’s tremendous growth in 2019. “GT Distributors continues to play an instrumental role outfitting officers with the best red dot optics on the market,” said Matthew Swenson, Vice President of Government Sales. “We thank Jim Orr and his team for their support and commitment to the law enforcement community.”

GT Distributors and Scalarworks will each be honored with an award at Aimpoint booth #14573 during the 2020 SHOT Show.

About Aimpoint

Aimpoint produces a complete line of high quality reflex sights for use by military, law enforcement, hunters, and sport shooters. The company also produces electronic fire control systems for use on crew-served weapons. For more information on Aimpoint products, please visit the company’s webpage: www.aimpoint.us.