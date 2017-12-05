Aimpoint launches PROmotion

MANASSAS, Va. — Aimpoint, the originator and worldwide leader in reflex sighting technology, launches the Aimpoint PROmotion on Friday, November 24th. The PROmotion includes an exclusive PRO Pack with the purchase of an Aimpoint® Patrol Rifle Optic (PRO) from any authorized Aimpoint dealer.

The PRO Pack represents a $100 value and includes gear from: Aimpoint, Surefire, Otis Technology, Telluric Group, and Princeton Tec. Those eligible can redeem online: bit.ly/aimpointpromotion

Developed specifically for the needs of law enforcement, the Aimpoint® PRO is available to everyone from authorized Aimpoint dealers online and nationwide. The PROmotion runs November 24th to December 31, 2017. All PRO Pack contents are included while supplies last.

About Aimpoint Inc.

Aimpoint produces a complete line of high quality reflex sights for use by military, law enforcement, hunters, and sport shooters worldwide. The company also produces electronic fire control systems for use on crew-served military weapons. For more information on the Patrol Rifle Optic or other Aimpoint® products, please visit the company’s webpage: us.aimpoint.com.