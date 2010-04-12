FNH USA extends special purchase offer to NRA Certified Instructors

(McLean, Va.) - FNH USA has unveiled a new purchase program specifically created for NRA Certified Instructors and NRA Training Counselors. This program allows these certified individuals to purchase either an FNP-9 (9 mm) or FNP-40 (.40-cal. S&W) for only $375 -- almost $300 below retail. Each pistol comes with a locking hard case, gun lock and three magazines. For each pistol purchased, FNH USA will donate 10% to the NRA Education and Training Endowment.

The popular FNP pistols are perfect for personal protection, concealed carry, or law enforcement applications. “Most importantly,” said Ken Pfau, vice president of commercial and law enforcement sales at FNH USA, “we wanted to offer instructors the opportunity to add a good quality pistol to their collections to help them expand choices offered to students who’ve not yet made a handgun purchase.”

This offer is available while supplies last and is limited to one handgun per person. Order forms are available for download at www.fnhusa.com or can be obtained by calling 703.288.3500 X 123, or by e-mailing fnhusanrainstructor@fnhusa.com. A copy of a valid NRA instructor credential card is required with each order form.

About FNH USA, LLC

FNH USA, LLC is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support.

Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA, LLC products and services. FNH USA, LLC, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101 USA.