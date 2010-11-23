Holiday Campaign to Award Safety Grants to Law Enforcement Agencies

A holiday campaign that launched this October will award a number of safety grants to law enforcement agencies across the nation. The grants are part of the Spirit of Blue, a campaign promoting the sale of a holiday wreath of which a percentage of the proceeds are donated to participating non-profits. Consumers giving and receiving the Spirit of Blue wreath will have an opportunity to enter the name of a law enforcement agency for a chance to win a grant. The safety grant portion of the campaign is in connection with Bushmaster and the grants awarded will be redeemable exclusively through the well-known firearms manufacturer.

Preliminary statistics from a mid-year report released by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in conjunction with Concerns of Police Survivors revealed the number of U.S. law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty rose nearly 43 percent during the first six months of 2010. Firearm-related deaths had reached 31 in the first half of 2010, an increase of 41 percent from mid-year 2009. The reality of these statistics and the increasing number of underfunded law enforcement agencies across the country fueled the safety grant initiative.

Bushmaster firearms are used by hundreds of police departments and law enforcement organizations nationwide. The Spirit of Blue campaigns call to ‘help protect those that protect us’ bears a resemblance to Bushmasters efforts within the law enforcement community. When it comes to protecting, more law enforcement agencies are turning to Bushmaster as their firearm of choice.

The participating non-profit organizations together with Bushmaster are asking consumers to ‘get in the Spirit of Blue’ this holiday season by purchasing the Spirit of Blue wreath and giving back to the law enforcement community. The wreaths are available for purchase through December 18th and winners of safety grants will be announced early January 2011. To learn more about the Spirit of Blue campaign or to order a Spirit of Blue wreath visit www.spiritofblue.com.

