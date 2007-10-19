The US Army Chooses the Trijicon ACOG

Trijicon, Inc. is proud to announce that it has been selected by the United States Army to supply up to 135,000 of the Trijicon Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight (ACOG®) for the Army’s M150 Rifle Combat Optic (RCO) program. Already the standard magnified optic for the U.S. Special Operations Forces and the U.S. Marine Corps, the Trijicon ACOG is a combat veteran, providing America’s front line troops extremely rugged and proven any light aiming systems.

The Army M150 RCO version of the Trijicon ACOG is a 4x dual-illuminated optic that will include a laser filter, Signature Reduction Device (SRD) and pouch. Compatible with the Army’s full inventory of M16s and M4s, the initial role of the Trijicon ACOG is planned to be used assisting small unit sharpshooters engage longer-range targets during combat operations. Specifically designed to enhance the soldier’s ability to locate and hit targets quickly and accurately, these innovative shooting optics utilize Trijicon’s Bindon Aiming Concept™ (BAC) — a system that permits both-eyes-open shooting, greatly increasing the soldier’s situational awareness and lethality during fast moving tactical situations. The Trijicon ACOG has proven to provide the additional benefit of enhanced target identification, which has assisted in the reduction of both civilian and friendly-fire incidents. Highly accurate from muzzle out to 800 meters, the ACOG incorporates a built-in bullet drop compensator to allow the shooter to immediately engage threats no matter the distance.

Trijicon’s ACOG is dual-illuminated with an extremely reliable combined tritium phosphor lamp and fiber optic system to function completely battery free in all lighting conditions — meeting or exceeding the Army’s stringent selection requirements. Machined from solid, 7075-T6 aluminum alloy and dry nitrogen filled to prevent fogging —the internally adjustable telescopic sight has the highest quality optics and coatings. This provides excellent clarity even under battle conditions when the soldiers’ eyes may not be perfectly in-line.

Trijicon is honored to be the Army’s choice for this prestigious contract, and is looking forward to a productive partnership, providing soldiers with a rugged and reliable shooting advantage in the field. The first 100 RCO’s will be delivered to the Army within 30 days. The contract allows for the purchase of up to 135,000 ACOGs over a period of five years.