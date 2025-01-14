X-Vision Optics exhibits at SHOT Show

PRESS RELEASE

RED WING, Minn. — X-Vision Optics, a leading innovator in high-performance optics and night vision technology, is thrilled to announce its participation in SHOT Show 2025, the premier event for professionals in the shooting, hunting, and outdoor industries. The event will occur January 21-24, 2025, at The Venetian Expo and Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Attendees are invited to visit X-Vision Optics at Booth #72814 in the Caesars Forum to explore the company’s latest advancements in optics technology. On display will be an impressive lineup of products, designed to meet the evolving needs of outdoor enthusiasts and professionals, offering reliability, clarity, and precision for various applications.

“We’re excited to return to the SHOT Show, where we can connect with industry professionals and showcase our latest products,” said Chris Shimek, Co-Owner and Partner for X-Vision Optics.”

The SHOT Show, hosted by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), is the largest trade show of its kind, drawing exhibitors and attendees from across the globe. With over 2,500 exhibitors and tens of thousands of attendees, the event provides unparalleled opportunities for networking, education, and discovering the latest gear in the outdoor industry.

X-Vision Optics’ team of experts will be on-site to provide live product demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how their solutions can elevate outdoor adventures and professional applications.

For more information about X-Vision Optics and its products, visit www.xvisionoptics.com.

To learn more about the SHOT Show, visit www.shotshow.org.

About X-Vision Optics:

Experience your nighttime hunts in a whole new light with X-Vision Optics. Every time you head out, you’ll own the night with a powerful combination of advanced technology and unmatched performance.

