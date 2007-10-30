Free FN Shooter’s Pack with Any FNP-9 or FNP-40 Handgun Purchase Through December 31, 2007

MCLEAN, VA— FNH USA is offering a free FN Shooter’s Pack with any FNP-9 or FNP-40 handgun purchase made from August 1 through December 31, 2007.

Valued at $79.00, the FN Shooter’s Pack includes the Blade-Tech molded polymer holster, a polymer double magazine pouch, and a polymer training barrel.

This matte black holster is part of Blade-Tech’s Revolution series and features the look and feel of a hand crafted custom holster with the added advantage of offering a higher heat temperature deflection with no memory loss. It has a slim lined back mounting platform making the holster highly concealable as well as offering a series of mounting holes adjustable to straight, muzzle forward, or FBI positions. Two adjustable tension screws allow fine tuning of holster tension for a customized feel.

To claim the free FN Shooter’s Pack, customers must purchase an FNP-9 or FNP-40 between August 1 and December 31, 2007; complete a redemption form (available at FNH USA dealers or online at www.fnhusa.com); and attach a dated copy of their sales receipt and a copy of BATFE Form 4473. All three items should be faxed to FNH USA at 703.288.1730 or mailed to: Attn: FN Shooter’s Pack Offer, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA 22101 and allow up to four weeks for processing.

