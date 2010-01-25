Beretta Launches The “Beretta Trident Program” At SCI

ACCOKEEK, MD - Beretta USA will announce the launch of The Beretta Trident Program for hunting and shooting sports venues on Friday, January 22nd at the Safari Club International Convention.

The Beretta Trident Program is a unique, quality rating-system that will reflect an objective assessment of the complete guest experience at a sporting venue. “Until now, no such rating-system has been utilized at hunting and shooting venues,” stated Christopher Merritt, General Manager of Beretta USA. “This is one of the rare situations where Beretta has permitted the Brand Name to be used to signify the exceptional quality of another organization.”

Branded by Beretta, the Trident Program is the first of its kind and requires venues – offering wingshooting and or shotgun sports – to undergo a detailed and specific assessment of every area that can impact the guest experience. Tridents will be awarded to designate the venue’s level of excellence – similar to the Michelin Star program for fine dining.

The program will ultimately provide consumer confidence in the quality of the field sports, accommodations, and guest services when making a reservation with a Beretta Trident Sporting Venue. Qualifying venues will thereby co-market and leverage Beretta’s brand equity to differentiate themselves from their competitors and increase both domestic and international market shares.

The Beretta Trident Program was conceived and developed by Sporting Heritage Group, a field sport consultancy. Sporting Heritage Group will be responsible for conducting the evaluations, executing the brand qualification process, and ongoing quality assurance. “SHG has done a great job developing the entire program. We are confident that this will be a huge success and become a valued resource to the shooting sports industry,” added Merritt.

From the professionalism of the staff to the knowledge of the guide corps to the stock and performance of the dogs, everything is reviewed and evaluated. “Not only are we interested in ensuring top-quality field sports, we are also equally concerned that the lodging experience and hospitality of the venue is deserving of the quality designation as a Beretta Trident Venue,” said Jonathan Sherrill, co-founder of Sporting Heritage Group.

Initially qualifying domestic sporting lodges, offering wing shooting and/or shotgun shooting sports, the program will expand in the next 12 months to include venues in Europe, Africa, and South America and a variety of genres reflecting Beretta’s product segments. This initiative allows Beretta to significantly increase points of contact with its customers while they are engaging in hunting and/or shooting experiences.

Beretta and Sporting Heritage Group will host a reception in celebration of the launch of the Beretta Trident Program on Friday, January 22nd at 4:30 PM in the Beretta booth at the Safari Club International Convention in Reno, Nevada.

About Beretta

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world tracing its roots through 16 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and supplies the standard sidearm to the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.berettausa.com.